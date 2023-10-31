In a major breakthrough for regional stability, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed on Monday …Read More »
Ethereum Surges Past $3,900 as Sharplink Acquires 77.2K ETH
Ethereum is experiencing a robust rally, with its price climbing to $3,908 at the time of reporting. This marks a 3.2% increase in the last 24 hours and a notable 61% gain over the past month. The upward momentum comes as Ethereum rebounds from a recent low of $3,530 on July 24, edging closer to the psychologically significant $4,000 resistance …Read More »