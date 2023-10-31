News

Recent Posts

Ethereum Surges Past $3,900 as Sharplink Acquires 77.2K ETH

July 28, 2025 0

Ethereum is experiencing a robust rally, with its price climbing to $3,908 at the time of reporting. This marks a 3.2% increase in the last 24 hours and a notable 61% gain over the past month. The upward momentum comes as Ethereum rebounds from a recent low of $3,530 on July 24, edging closer to the psychologically significant $4,000 resistance …

Read More »

Arsenal Signs Swedish Star Viktor Gyokeres

July 28, 2025 0

Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, significantly boosting their front line ahead of the new Premier League campaign. The 27-year-old arrives after a standout season in Portugal, where he netted 39 goals in all competitions and famously scored a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League. A Statement Signing for Title …

Read More »

Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Agree to Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire

July 28, 2025 0

In a major breakthrough for regional stability, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed on Monday that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, set to begin at midnight on July 28, 2025. The announcement came following high-level peace talks hosted in Malaysia, marking a critical step toward ending the most violent border confrontation between the two …

Read More »

Palestinians Divided as France Moves to Recognize State

July 28, 2025 0

French President Emmanuel Macron’s declaration that France would recognize a Palestinian state has stirred a complex mix of optimism and skepticism among Palestinians. While many welcomed the announcement as a potential shift toward international recognition of Palestinian sovereignty, others questioned its practical impact—particularly given the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A Gesture Met with Hope—and Reservations In the West Bank …

Read More »

Israel Says 120 Aid Trucks Entered Gaza on First Day of Pause

July 28, 2025 0

Israel announced Monday that more than 120 truckloads of humanitarian aid were successfully distributed across the Gaza Strip by the United Nations and other international organizations, marking the start of a limited operational pause aimed at easing the delivery of food and supplies to the besieged enclave. Aid Access Expanded Amid Temporary Halt in Hostilities The distribution followed Israel’s Sunday …

Read More »

Three Killed in Clashes Between Armed Group and Iraqi Security Forces

July 28, 2025 0

Tensions flared in southern Baghdad on Sunday as a confrontation between Iraqi security forces and pro-Iran armed fighters left three people dead—including a police officer—and several others wounded. The violence stemmed from an armed takeover of a government facility, highlighting the persistent volatility posed by powerful militia groups operating within the country. Armed Raid Sparks Deadly Exchange According to Iraq’s …

Read More »

Lebanon Bids Farewell to Ziad Rahbani, Visionary Artist and Cultural Icon

July 28, 2025 0

Hundreds gathered in solemn tribute on Monday as the coffin of Ziad Rahbani—renowned Lebanese composer, playwright, and pianist—arrived at the Church of the Dormition of the Virgin in Bikfaya for his funeral. His body was transported from Beirut’s Hamra district, where an emotional crowd outside Khoury Hospital had earlier sent him off with a chorus of songs he had written, …

Read More »

Basaksehir vs Cherno More Prediction, Preview, News, Odds: 31/7/2025

July 27, 2025 0

İstanbul Başakşehir’s rise in European football continues to gain momentum, with their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign underlining a team that blends experience, emerging talent, and strategic clarity. Led by Çağdaş Atan, the Turkish side has built a well-rounded squad that knows how to manage games at this level—calm under pressure and clinical in execution. Veterans such as Volkan Babacan …

Read More »

